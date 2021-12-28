India rejects Mother Teresa's charity's bid to renew permission to accept foreign donations

KOLKATA - Christmas decorations are still up at the Nirmala Kennedy Centre, a home for the mentally ill run by the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in Kolkata. They include a large nativity scene topped with a silver star and ringed by flower pots.

But this picture of calm at the centre on Tuesday (Dec 28) belied a growing sense of unease over the Indian government's decision not to renew a permission necessary for Mother Teresa's MoC to secure foreign donations, leaving thousands who depend on them concerned about their future.

This decision, which comes during a yuletide season tainted by growing attacks on Indian Christians by right-wing Hindu groups, has cut off a key funding source used by the charity to run its services for the poor.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Monday it had refused to renew the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licence for MoC on Dec 25 because of "adverse inputs" from the charity, without further clarifying what they were.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that its renewal application had been turned down, adding that it would not operate its foreign funding accounts "until the matter is resolved".

MoC runs more than 750 care homes, as well as schools and clinics, around the world.

The Nirmala Kennedy Centre houses more than 385 mentally ill patients, with most having lived there for many years. Donations, including those from abroad, help MoC run centres such as this one, pay workers' salaries and buy expensive medicine.

Among those who had gathered at the centre on Tuesday was Ms Rahima Bibi, a 60-year-old widow who has relied on medicine donated to her by the charity every month to treat her mentally ill son. The news that the charity's foreign donations are suspended has those like Ms Bibi worried.