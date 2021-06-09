India records 92,596 new Covid-19 cases

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - India on Wednesday (June 9) reported 92,596 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 2,219 deaths from the coronavirus.

It is the second consecutive day cases have fallen below 100,000.

The country's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.1 million, while total fatalities are at 353,528, according to data from its Health Ministry.

India reported a daily rise of 86,498 new infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, the lowest in 66 days, according to a statement by the government.

India's second wave has been tapering sharply after a record 414,188 new cases was recorded on May 7.