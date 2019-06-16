India raising tariffs on some US products today

NEW DELHI • India has decided to raise tariffs on imports of 29 goods from the US after having deferred the move several times since announcing it last year, the media reported yesterday.

The government had said last June it would raise import taxes on a slew of US goods including almonds and apples, apparently irked by Washington's refusal to exempt New Delhi from higher steel and aluminium tariffs.

But it delayed raising tariffs several times as trade talks between the world's two biggest democracies raised hopes of a resolution.

But US President Donald Trump's decision to strip India of its preferential trade status earlier this month appears to have triggered the latest move by Delhi.

There would be no further delays in imposing the retaliatory tariffs, the Economic Times reported, quoting a government official. The new taxes are set to take effect today.

The Press Trust of India said the Finance Ministry would make a formal announcement soon, although it had already conveyed its decision to the United States.

Mr Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to meet at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, on June 28-29, where the sticky trade issue is likely to be taken up.

US goods and services trade with India stood at an estimated US$142.1 billion (S$194 billion) last year. The US trade deficit with India was US$24.2 billion, according to official data.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE