India raises fuel taxes to shore up revenue

NEW DELHI • India yesterday increased taxes on petrol and diesel in a desperate attempt to increase government revenue, as tax collections fall amid the weakest economic growth in more than six years, with the coronavirus impact yet to come.

Excise duties on the fuels, which have been hiked by three rupees per litre, are expected to raise annual revenue by up to 400 billion rupees (S$7.7 billion), a senior government official said.

Taxes on petrol and diesel, which account for more than a third of retail fuel prices, are one of the biggest sources of income for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has more than tripled revenue from fuel taxes since it came to power in 2014.

The excise duties on petrol and diesel contributed about 1.4 trillion rupees, or nearly 11 per cent of total tax revenue for the year that ended in March last year.

The move comes as India faces its highest tax collection shortfall, with corporate and income tax collection for this fiscal year set to fall for the first time in at least two decades, and the goods and services tax revenue could see a gaping shortfall.

Indian opposition parties have criticised the government for its high fuel tax policy amid falling rural consumption, but economists have praised it as fiscally prudent.

"This balance by the government is a good strategy. This also helps the state shore up some revenue for other useful expenditures," said Professor N. R. Bhanumurthy, economist at the government-backed National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

India stopped controlling petrol prices in 2010 and diesel prices in 2014, linking them to global crude markets in a bid to ease pressure on government finances and improve the earnings of oil refiners.

Global oil prices have posted their biggest week of losses since the 2008 global financial crisis, rocked by the coronavirus outbreak and efforts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and its allies to flood the market with record levels of supply.

The national hike translates to a 4.8 per cent increase in diesel prices, and a 4.3 per cent hike in petrol prices in India's capital New Delhi, compared with Friday's prices. Petrol was sold at 70 rupees a litre, while diesel was sold at 62.74 rupees a litre on Friday.

REUTERS