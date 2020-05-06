India races to restore order after brawls outside liquor shops

NEW DELHI • State governments across India rushed to restore order yesterday after violence and chaos broke out when the country started relaxing its coronavirus lockdown. Migrant workers clashed with police in western India and brawls erupted outside liquor shops in the national capital New Delhi.

In Mumbai, India's financial capital, local police said on Twitter that from yesterday, standalone shops would issue tokens to customers to avoid crowding around storefronts. It used the hashtag #MaintainSoberDistance.

In Delhi, the state government has imposed a 70 per cent "corona fee" tax on all alcohol sales, local media reported. It is unclear whether state governments will step in to enforce more curbs.

India partially eased movement curbs on Monday in all but the worst infection-hit areas in a bid to restart its stalled economy.

Liquor shops, closed for 40 days under the strict stay-at-home orders, also reopened, allowing state governments to earn some much-needed tax revenue.

Shares of most liquor companies and breweries rose, led by a 7.5 per cent advance in GM Breweries, 6.6 per cent rise in Associated Alcohols & Breweries, 5 per cent increase in Globus Spirits and 2.7 per cent in Radico Khaitan.

"You can't suddenly shut down a country of a billion-plus people without causing large-scale social and economic disruption, and you can't expect the process of gradually opening it up again to be a seamless transition," said Mr Michael Kugelman, deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the Washington-based Wilson Centre.

"New Delhi will inevitably confront new obstacles as it eases the lockdown," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown in a nighttime television address on March 24, giving the country less than four hours of notice before the curbs came into effect.

The prolonged lockdown has hit millions of daily wage earners and migrant workers across the nation of 1.3 billion as jobs and income dried up overnight, leaving them penniless and stranded in the cities where they worked.

In Delhi, reports emerged of scuffles outside liquor shops yesterday, where thousands of people had started lining up even before they opened. Several shops had to shut down as police used batons to break up the milling crowds. There were news reports of similar scenes playing out in the states of Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

"We have been in solitude for over a month," Mr Asit Banerjee, 55, told Agence France-Presse as he queued in Kolkata. "Alcohol will energise us to maintain social distancing during the pandemic," he said.

Police liberally swung "lathi" batons - long hardened bamboo canes - in Delhi and other cities to control the crowds.

"It's not like I have anything to do at home," Mr Deepak Kumar, 30, said as he waited patiently across the street from one outlet in Delhi.

The state of Karnataka's excise department released a statement estimating the value of the sale of liquor on the first day to be 450 million rupees (S$8.4 million). The sales included around 390,000 litres of beer and 850,000 litres of liquor, the News Minute reported.

"The challenge is to manage the disruptions and ensure they don't spiral into chaos," said Mr Kugelman. "And that will require confident decision making, clear messaging, effective coordination with the states, and above all trust and compliance from the public. That's easier said than done in any context, and especially in a nation as populous and decentralised as India."

