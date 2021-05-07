India posts record Covid-19 deaths, new cases in 24 hrs

NEW DELHI • Hopes that India's deadly second wave of Covid-19 was about to peak were swept away yesterday as it posted record daily infections and deaths and as the virus spread from cities to villages across the world's second-most populous nation.

India reported a record 412,262 new cases yesterday and a record 3,980 deaths. Covid-19 infections have now surged past 21 million, with a total death toll of 230,168, health ministry data shows.

Government modelling had earlier forecast a peak in second wave infections by Wednesday. "This temporarily halts speculations of a peak," Dr Rijo M John, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management in the southern state of Kerala, said on Twitter.

With hospitals scrabbling for beds and oxygen in response to the surge in cases, the World Health Organisation said in a weekly report that India accounted for nearly half the coronavirus cases reported worldwide last week and a quarter of the deaths.

India has 3.45 million active cases. Medical experts say the real figures could be five to 10 times the official tallies.

Although the Covid-19 crisis has been most acute in the capital, New Delhi, among other cities, the rural areas - home to nearly 70 per cent of India's 1.3 billion people - face more challenges due to their limited public healthcare services.

"The situation has become dangerous in villages," said Mr Suresh Kumar, a field coordinator with Manav Sansadhan Evam Mahila Vikas Sansthan, a human rights charity. In some villages where the charity works in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh - home to about 200 million people - "there are deaths in almost every second house", he said.

India's Goa state, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, has the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said.

Several states have set various social curbs to try and stem infections, but the federal government has refused to impose a national lockdown. However, Kerala, which has 376,004 active cases, said it will impose nine days of curbs on movement from tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely criticised for not acting sooner to suppress the second wave, after religious festivals and political rallies drew tens of thousands of people in recent weeks and became "super spreader" events.

The surge in infections has also coincided with a plunge in vaccinations because of supply and delivery problems, despite the country being a major vaccine producer.

Drugmakers in India are warning that a halt on some cargo flights from China could imperil an important link in the global pharmaceutical supply chain. On April 26, China's state-run Sichuan Airlines suspended cargo flights to India for 15 days amid the country's alarming second virus outbreak.

China supplies 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the raw materials used by India's drugmakers, as well as ingredients for finished medicines sent to markets worldwide, according to Mr Mahesh Doshi, national president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association.

TAKING ALL STEPS As of now there is no disruption in production. We don't know the future... but at this moment we are making all preparations, working on all contingencies, to make sure that the medicines are available. MR SUDARSHAN JAIN, secretary-general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

If the flights remain on hold, the drug industry fears "cascading effects on its entire supply chain", Mr Doshi wrote in an April 29 letter to the external affairs minister. That could lead to domestic shortages of essential medicines and have a severe impact on exports.

The United States relies heavily on India to stock its medicine cabinets, and any slowdown in output could leave pharmacies short of drugs used regularly by millions of Americans.

Many drug companies in India have taken steps to try to protect their workers and keep assembly lines running, even as coronavirus infections soar.

"As of now, there is no disruption in production," said Mr Sudarshan Jain, secretary-general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance. "We don't know the future... but at this moment we are making all preparations, working on all contingencies, to make sure that the medicines are available."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG