India 'open-defecation free'? Experts still sceptical

NEW DELHI • Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to declare India "open-defecation free" yesterday evening but, despite huge progress, there was scepticism about his bold claim.

Experts say millions still lack access to toilets, and that because of old habits many of the tens of millions of the new facilities that have been built are not even being used.

Mr Modi made his "latrines for all" pledge when he took office in 2014 and was set to make his announcement to coincide with the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, an icon not just for Indian independence but also sanitation.

The government claims to have built almost 100 million toilets in the past five years, winning Mr Modi plaudits abroad.

In March, his administration said fewer than 50 million people now relieved themselves outside - down from 550 million in 2014 - and that 93.1 per cent of households had access to a toilet.

However, experts are sceptical about Mr Modi's claims, citing data from rural as well as urban areas.

"Latrine ownership increased from about 35 per cent to about 70 per cent... That did accelerate the reduction of open defecation," said Ms Sangita Vyas from the Research Institute for Compassionate Economics.

"But in December 2018, we estimated about half of the people in the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan still defecated in the open." Those four states are home to more than 450 million people.

Domestic helper Kaveri, who lives in the poor neighbourhood of Barapullah, said: "We have been here for years and nobody has constructed a toilet, despite our repeated pleas."

Many of the toilets that have been constructed are not used and may be locked, or used for storage or some other purpose.

Cultural barriers, ingrained habits or a lack of knowledge about sanitation create barriers to more widespread usage.

"If you're going to change the behaviour of rural folk on a sustainable, long term, permanent basis, the only way you're going to be able to do it would be by first focusing on behaviour change," said Mr Santosh Mehrotra, a development economist at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"In the process of the target-driven, numbers-driven strategy of the programme, the terms 'having toilets' and the village becoming 'open-defecation free' have become interchangeable. They are not."

