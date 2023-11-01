India needs to balance ties with Israel and Arab states regarding Gaza: Analysts

NEW DELHI - As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, India will need to walk a fine line to balance its support for Israel while protecting its vast and deep links with the Arab world, said analysts.

India has not departed from its longstanding position of a negotiated two-state solution for Israel and Palestine as peaceful neighbours, but it has expressed strong solidarity with Israel.

Hours after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct 7, killing more than 1,400 and taking over 200 people hostage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attacks in a tweet and said India stands with Israel. He repeated this in a phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three days later.

On Friday, India abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution that called for a humanitarian truce and ceasefire in Gaza, where medical authorities have said over 8,000 people have been killed following Israel’s retaliatory strikes.

New Delhi defended its decision, saying the resolution did not include “explicit condemnation” of the Hamas attack. This drew criticism against India for not taking a stand on Gaza and expressing concern over the Israeli air strikes.

India’s abstention “has isolated it from the rest of the Global South”, said Dr Hasan Alhasan, a research fellow for Middle East policy at the London-based think-tank International Institute for Strategic Studies.

He noted perceptions that India stands “squarely on the side of Israel” in the Gaza conflict, and “was very slow to rebalance its position”.

“It took the Ministry of External Affairs five days from the start of the conflict to reiterate India’s traditional policy favouring a two-state solution,” he said. The ministry on Oct 12 said that India “has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine”.

In what many see as an attempt to balance the country’s position, Mr Modi also spoke about Gaza to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Oct 19, Jordan’s King Abdullah on Oct 23, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Oct 28.

In 2017, Mr Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, a historic occasion some 25 years after the two countries established diplomatic relations.

Ties with Israel have grown on the back of cooperation in security and defence, with India accounting for 37 per cent of Israel’s weapons exports between 2018 and 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

However, India has also developed strong ties with the Arab world in the past decade, noted Professor Harsh V. Pant of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.