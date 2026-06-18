India monsoon starts almost 40% short as El Nino curbs rain

The monsoon season runs from June through September and is responsible for the bulk of India's annual rainfall.

NEW DELHI – India’s monsoon has had an unusually weak start and the lacklustre rainfall is likely to persist, threatening crops and industrial activity as the El Nino weather phenomenon takes hold.

Nationwide monsoon rainfall was nearly 40 per cent below normal as at June 17 , according to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department. The season runs from June through September and is responsible for the bulk of the country’s annual rainfall.

The poor start is hampering the growing season for staples from rice to soya beans, as well as disrupting key sectors like construction.

It is one of the first indicators of how El Nino – which recently emerged – is beginning to upend global weather norms.

The climate pattern is historically associated with dryness in South Asia, and US scientists expect it to be one of the strongest on record. Weather models are currently predicting abnormal dryness to persist in India through July and August, particularly over its north-west and central regions.

“We do not currently see a signal strong enough to recover the existing national rainfall deficit back towards normal,” said Takahisa Nishikawa, senior decision support meteorologist at Atmospheric G2. “The expected improvement looks more like a temporary or regional pickup rather than a full-scale normalisation of the monsoon.”

Monsoonal rain that sweep across India are crucial for the country’s agriculture and energy industries. The country is one of the world’s largest producers of rice, sugar and cotton, and farmers depend on the seasonal deluges to irrigate their fields. Poor harvests raise the risk that the authorities could impose export restrictions.

Mumbai’s water authority also recently suspended supplies to construction sites, the first such intervention in 12 years on developers. The agency has reduced distribution to business, factories and sports clubs stopped supplying to swimming pools.

There may be slight improvements to rainfall next week, helped by moist south-westerly winds that will allow the monsoon to continue advancing north into early July, but broader conditions remain unfavourable beyond that period, Nishikawa said.

“The poor monsoon start is already showing up in our crop-weather alerts, with new severe dry alerts for India soya bean and groundnut areas,” said Fergus Keatinge, vice-president at Marcus Weather. The unseasonal dryness may persist into July, likely delaying soya bean seeding and shortening the growing season, he added.

Farmers are in the midst of the biggest planting period of 2026 , and crop conditions have time to recover if rain pick up soon. Still, official forecasts point towards the weakest monsoon in more than a decade.

“The developing strong El Nino is a key driver, as it raises the risk of a weaker and more uneven Indian monsoon,” Keatinge said.

The south-west monsoon is set to advance into more parts of the states of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days, according to the India Meteorological Department. Rainfall is likely to remain below normal across most of India next week, except in parts of southern peninsular and the north-east regions, where it is expected to be near normal, it said.

Conditions will likely become favourable for the monsoon to extend into parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the remaining areas of the central Arabian Sea, during the week beginning June 25, the weather office said.

Rain is expected to be below normal nationwide, except in Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where it may be near normal to above normal during the period, it said. BLOOMBERG