India Modi's BJP leading in key state polls

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling alliance was leading in elections in two key states on Thursday (Oct 24), television networks reported, tightening the party's grip on power across the country.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and a regional ally were leading in 177 seats in the 288-seat assembly in the big western state of Maharashtra, home to financial capital Mumbai, the vote count showed.

In the northern state of Haryana, the BJP was ahead of the main opposition Congress-led alliance, but the leads were narrower. It was ahead in 40 seats in the 90-member state assembly, six short of the majority required to rule.

The elections to the two states were the first since Mr Modi was re-elected in national elections over the summer with a huge majority.