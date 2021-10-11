India minister's son held over deaths at farmers' protest

NEW DELHI • The son of an Indian minister has been arrested on preliminary charges of murder, police said yesterday, a week after the death of eight people during a farmers' protest sparked national outrage.

Ashish Mishra was detained in Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday over the incident in the northern state's Lakhimpur Kheri district, where farmers were demonstrating as part of their year-long campaign against contentious agriculture laws.

Farmers claimed that a convoy belonging to Mishra and his father - junior Home Affairs Minister Ajay Mishra - slammed into protesters, killing four of them.

Angry demonstrators then set fire to several cars. Four other people - including a driver and a journalist - were killed, said the authorities and local media.

The younger Mishra was arrested for "non-cooperation" and "evasive replies" during an interrogation lasting hours, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Upendra Kumar Agrawal told reporters.

Mishra will face court today and formal charges must be filed within 90 days. He and his father have denied the allegations.

India's Supreme Court had said last Friday that it was not satisfied with the police investigation of the case and questioned why the younger Mishra had not yet been arrested.

The incident was the deadliest since farmers started camping on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi last November demanding a repeal of the controversial laws.

The agriculture sector, which employs some two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion population, has long been a political minefield.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says the sector is massively inefficient and in need of reform. But farmers fear the changes will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE