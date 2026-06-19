India med school hopefuls beset with anxiety before they retake scandal-tainted exam

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Only 5 per cent to 6 per cent of students taking the exam, known as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, secure seats at medical schools.

NEW DELHI – If sitting one of India’s most difficult exams was not trying enough, more than 2 million medical school candidates are now experiencing severe stress as they have to do it again on June 21 through no fault of their own.

They initially sat the exam on May 3, but the authorities ended up scrapping the results after allegations on social media that there had been leaks of the question paper in advance.

Only 5 per cent to 6 per cent of students taking the exam, known as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, secure seats at medical schools.

“This examination drains us mentally. We put in years of hard work, and then the paper gets leaked and results are cancelled,” said Alima Javed, a 20-year-old student from Srinagar who plans to resit the test.

The controversy has triggered a slew of student protests in New Delhi and other cities, with hundreds of students turning out per demonstration, becoming a political headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

Some media and opposition politicians have also asserted that the debacle has led to some student suicides, though such claims are difficult to verify.

Authorities pledge fair test as they investigate the leak

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the authorities will ensure a “fair and transparent” re-test.

To that end, the government has ordered a temporary block on the messaging app Telegram until the exam is over, though that move has drawn criticism from free speech activists.

On June 19 , Telegram lost its bid to overturn the ban, with an Indian court ruling that the government’s actions were legal and reasonable. The block affected only Telegram, with the government arguing that the app represented a unique case, citing its anonymity features and its easy recreation of blocked channels.

The authorities have launched a multi-agency probe into the alleged leak, with investigators seeking to pin down its origin and examining financial transactions linked to suspected cheating networks.

Arrests have been made in several states, Indian government officials have said, and they warn of tougher penalties for those involved in exam malpractice.

The government has also announced steps to tighten exam security, including enhanced monitoring at centres, stricter controls over question paper handling and the use of digital tracking systems.

But many students say the measures have done little to ease the pressure.

“I was very happy with my last attempt,” said Aliya Jalaal, 20, adding that the re-test has left her so anxious that she has sought psychiatric help. REUTERS