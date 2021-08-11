India looks to consumption in rural sector to boost economy

AMBALA (Haryana) - Shopkeeper Shirinder Pal plays cards with his friends to while away the time in the village of Sohana. Business has been so slow at his grocery store - one of a dozen stores in the village of 3,000 people - that he went from earning 1,300 rupees (S$24) a day before the Covid-19 pandemic to just between 200 and 300 rupees per day.

Keen to show his most popular product, Mr Shirinder picks up a tiny packet of milk, which retails for 10 rupees. "People don't have money nowadays," he said.