Passengers at a temperature checkpoint yesterday after arriving at the Pune railway station amid lockdown restrictions imposed by the state government in Maharashtra, India.

The world's second-most populous nation reported its highest-ever daily tally of 412,262 new virus cases and also a record 3,980 deaths yesterday.

Covid-19 infections in the country have now surged past 21 million, with a total death toll of 230,168.

