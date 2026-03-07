Straitstimes.com header logo

India let Iran warship dock the day US sank another off Sri Lanka, officials say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Lavan docked at India’s southern port of Kochi on March 4 after an urgent request from Tehran, an Indian government source said.

The Lavan docked at India’s southern port of Kochi on March 4 after an urgent request from Tehran, an Indian government source said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

NEW DELHI India has allowed an Iranian warship to dock as a humanitarian gesture, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on March 7, after the

US sank another Iranian navy vessel off neighbouring Sri Lanka

.

The Lavan docked at India’s southern port of Kochi on March 4 – the same day the US submarine struck Iranian navy frigate Dena – after an urgent request from Tehran, an Indian government source told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump has said destroying the Iranian navy is one aim of the war he and Israel launched against the Islamic Republic a week ago.

The Lavan – an amphibious landing vessel, according to the US Naval Institute’s online news site – and two other ships “were coming in for a fleet review, and then they got, in a way, caught on the wrong side of the events”, Mr Jaishankar told the annual Raisina Dialogue event.

“I think we really approached it from the point of view of humanity, of other than whatever the legal issues were. I think we did the right thing.”

At least 87 people were killed in the US attack on the Dena in Sri Lanka’s exclusive economic zone, 19 nautical miles off the coast, outside its maritime boundaries.

India received the docking request for the Lavan on Feb 28, the day the Iran war started, the source said late on March 6, adding that the request “was urgent as the vessel had developed technical issues”.

Its 183 crew members have been accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi, said the source, who asked not to be identified citing confidentiality.

The Dena was on its way back from a naval exercise organised by India, according to the drill’s website and Sri Lankan officials.

The Sri Lankan authorities said on March 6 that they were escorting the Iranian naval ship Booshehr to a harbour on the eastern coast and moving most of its crew to a navy camp near Colombo. REUTERS

More on this topic
Iranian warship’s sinking opens up new moves for India on strategic chessboard
Concerns ripple to South-east Asia after US sub sinks Iran’s ‘prize ship’ near Sri Lanka
See more on

India

Iran

Sri Lanka

Middle East

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.