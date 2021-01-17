Covid-19

India launches vaccination campaign

NEW DELHI • Sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first person in India to be vaccinated against Covid-19 yesterday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched one of the world's largest immunisation campaigns to bring the pandemic under control.

India is prioritising some 30 million nurses, doctors and other front-line workers, followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

India, which has reported the highest number of infections after the United States, plans to vaccinate around 300 million in the first six to eight months of the year.

