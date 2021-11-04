India launches disaster-resilient infrastructure initiative for small island states

NEW DELHI - They contribute less than 1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, the world's Small Island Developing States (Sids) are among the most vulnerable to climate change and face the highest disaster losses in proportion to their gross domestic product.

India, in partnership with other countries, has now launched a programme to help Sids build disaster-resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

The goal is to enable them to better withstand climate shocks as well as protect lives and livelihoods.

The Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (Iris) initiative was rolled out on Tuesday (Nov 2) on the sidelines of the COP26 meet. It is a joint programme between the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) member countries and Sids.

The CDRI, comprising countries, United Nations agencies, multilateral development banks and other stakeholders, was launched by India at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019 in New York.

The coalition currently has 28 member countries, including the United States, Germany, Fiji, Canada, Mauritius, the Maldives and Dominican Republic.

Speaking at the Iris launch in Glasgow, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would make it easier for Sids to mobilise technology, finance and information to better cope with climate change.

"It is a matter of life and death for them; it is a challenge to their existence," he added.

The event was attended by his counterparts from Britain, Jamaica, Fiji, Mauritius and Australia. While the Iris initiative will not build infrastructure, it will help embed climate resilience into existing and future infrastructure development plans for Sids.

A 2019 report from the World Bank and Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery estimated that the average net benefit of investing in more resilient infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries would be US$4.2 trillion (S$5.7 trillion), with a US$4 in benefit for each US$1 invested.

The Sids are a group of 58 low-lying island nations severely threatened by climate change and rising sea levels. Speaking at COP26, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley emphasised that if Sids have to survive, the global average temperature increase had to be limited to 1.5 deg C given their high vulnerability to increased climate impacts.

Two degrees is a death sentence for several countries, she added.

"We do not want that dreaded death sentence. We've come here today to say… try harder because our people, the climate army, the world and planet need our actions now, not next year, not in the next decade,"she insisted.

While Britain has announced an initial £10 million (S$18.4 million) contribution to the fund, India and Australia have committed US$10 million each. Expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2022, the programme has budgeted US$50 million as of now for its activities until 2030.

It has three key target outcomes: improving disaster and climate resilience of infrastructure, strengthening knowledge and partnerships for resilient infrastructure, and promoting gender equality as well as disability inclusion through its activities.

Mr Kamal Kishore, the Indian co-chair of CDRI's executive committee, told The Straits Times that the initiative is born of a sense of collective global responsibility.

"If you just go by population and make investments based on where most people live, you are almost certain to leave behind small island states," he said, speaking on the phone from Glasgow, where he is attending the COP26 meet.

"This is not what you want; no one should be left behind, no place should be left behind, no ecosystem should be left behind."

As part of the Iris facility, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will build a "data window", allowing Sids to receive information about cyclones and coastline monitoring. India's coastline too has been vulnerable to natural disasters but it has over the years put together an effective system to mitigate the impact.

"There is some lived experience that India and Indian institutions have, which we could share with other countries," said Mr Kishore. Information from Isro, such as long-term data on coastal erosion as well as accretion, will help Sids build more resilient infrastructure by factoring in climate change risks.

"If you have to plan infrastructure, which lasts you not the next five years or 10 years, but multiple decades, you have to do a good risk analysis," he added.

Iris activities will also take into account women's views when infrastructure is planned. Women, for instance, comprise 75 to 90 per cent of Pacific vendors, but their working conditions are difficult and there is a need for better market infrastructure and roads to help them carry their produce to markets easily.