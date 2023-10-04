India, Japan launch $824 million fund for low carbon emission projects

The India-Japan Fund will target investment in sustainable projects in areas such as renewable energy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
3 min ago

NEW DELHI - India’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (Niif), and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (Jbic) launched on Wednesday a US$600-million (S$824 million) fund to invest in sustainability projects.

Jbic will contribute 51 per cent of that figure, and India the rest, the Indian government said in a statement.

The India-Japan Fund will target investment in sustainable projects in areas such as renewable energy, e-mobility and waste management, the Niif - launched in 2015 as India’s first state-backed fund - said in a statement.

It will also look to boost collaboration between Indian and Japanese firms amid an “unstable world situation and problems such as a severed supply chain,” said Mr Hayashi Nobumitsu, the governor of the Japanese bank.

“Japanese companies are increasingly interested in entering the Indian market as a relocation destination for a production base or an investment destination,” he added. REUTERS

