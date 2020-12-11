India in free-trade talks with Australia

NEW DELHI • India and Australia are in discussions for a bilateral free trade agreement, said Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, following New Delhi's decision to walk out of a China-backed trade bloc.

"There is a discussion on a free trade agreement, a bilateral free trade agreement as well because, as you know, we didn't sign the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership)," Mr Jaishankar said in an interview with Australia-based Lowy Institute, a foreign policy research group, on Wednesday.

Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies signed the RCEP deal last month, forming the world's largest free trade bloc that excludes the United States.

New Delhi pulled out of RCEP talks in November last year, but leaders from the Asean regional grouping said the door remained open for India to join.

RCEP groups the 10-member Asean as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Jaishankar said India and Australia would have "very strong defence ties", and hoped for strong trade cooperation. Last month, India, Australia, the US and Japan conducted their largest joint naval exercises in over a decade.

REUTERS