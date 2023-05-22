India hosts G-20 tourism meet in disputed Kashmir under heavy security

SRINAGAR, India – A Group of 20 (G-20) tourism meeting was set to begin on Monday amid high security in Indian-administered Kashmir, with China and Pakistan condemning holding the event in the disputed territory.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been a disputed region between New Delhi and Islamabad, both of which have claimed it in full since their independence 75 years ago.

The Indian-controlled portion has been roiled for decades by an insurgency seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan, with tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and Kashmiri rebels killed in the conflict.

Police said last week that security had been beefed up “to avoid any chance of a terrorist attack during the G-20“ meeting, the first diplomatic event in the territory since New Delhi revoked its limited autonomy and took direct control in 2019.

The three-day gathering will take place at a sprawling, well-guarded venue on the shores of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Roads leading to the location have been freshly black-topped, and electricity poles lit up in the colours of India’s national flag to show what officials say is normality and peace returning to the region.

India has been promoting tourism in Kashmir, and more than a million of its citizens visited in 2022.

No Chinese delegates will be attending the G-20 event.

India and its northern neighbour are locked in a military stand-off along their mostly undemarcated border in the Ladakh region.

Beijing also claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh in full as part of Tibet, and it considers Kashmir a disputed territory.

“China firmly opposes holding any form of G-20 meeting in disputed territory and will not attend such meetings,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Friday.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia are reportedly also unlikely to join.

India holds the G-20 presidency for 2023 and has planned more than 100 meetings across the country.

China has already stayed away from events in both Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.