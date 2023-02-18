India holds first frozen lake marathon in Ladakh to flag climate change

NEW DELHI – It is the first-of-its-kind marathon in India. Yet, when runners cover the 21.9km stretch across the frozen Pangong Lake at an altitude of nearly 4,350m in Ladakh, they will be participating in what has been billed as “the last run”.

The Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon, which takes place on Feb 20, aims to highlight the growing vulnerability of the ecologically fragile mountainous region in north India.

A key concern is climate change, which has hastened the melting pace of Himalayan and Karakoram glaciers, rendering the future of locals who depend on its waters at great risk.

“It is this alarming message that we are trying to get across – that this could be the last run,” said Mr Chamba Tsetan, founder of the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh, which is organising the marathon in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Leh district and other local authorities.

Seventy-five runners, including those from India, France, the United States and Britain, will take part in this race that the organisers hope will also secure them an entry into the Guinness World Records for the highest frozen lake marathon.

There are running races in other icy locales, such as the North Pole Marathon, held at sea level, and the Antarctic Ice Marathon, at 700m. Norway organises a frozen lake marathon too – the Icebug Frozen Lake Marathon in Tisleifjorden, located at an altitude of 819m.

The 134km-long Pangong Lake spreads across the disputed Indo-China border. It freezes completely usually by the end of January, when temperatures can drop to as low as minus 40 deg C.

Runners will have the stunning mountainous landscape to inspire them, but they will have to endure frigid temperatures of around minus 10 deg C even while running in bright sunshine.

“Listen to your body,” said Mr Chamba, a professional ice-hockey player, adding that runners must also stay hydrated and warm while running. Hot water points will be available at every 5km of the route. “Keeping the same pace would also help.”