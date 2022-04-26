India grants emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccines for children

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine at a school in Allahabad, India, on Jan 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday (April 26) granted emergency use authorisation to Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for children six to 12 years old, and Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years old.

The approval has come amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases in schools.

The approval by the DCGI comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"India's fight against Covid-19 is now stronger," India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on social media.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the two major vaccines being administered in India apart from Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Corbevax is developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

The Indian government initially vaccinated the population above 18 years of age, and slowly extended the vaccination coverage to the age group above 12.

