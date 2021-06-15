India gingerly eases rules as new cases dip to two-month low

NEW DELHI • Many Indian states have eased coronavirus restrictions including the capital Delhi, where the authorities allowed all shops and malls to open, as the number of new cases fell to the lowest in more than two months.

Experts have cautioned against a full reopening as India has vaccinated only about 5 per cent of its estimated 950 million adults with the necessary two doses, leaving millions vulnerable.

Infections peaked in India in May with about 400,000 new cases a day but that dropped to 70,421 new infections reported yesterday, the lowest daily increase since March 31, health ministry data showed.

The number of deaths went up by 3,921, the data showed.

India has had the second highest tally of Covid-19 infections in the world after the United States, with 29.51 million cases and 374,305 deaths, according to ministry data.

The authorities in Delhi yesterday allowed all shops and malls to re-open although bars, gyms, salons, cinemas and parks remained shut.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that markets and restaurants would be carefully watched this week.

Hospitals in Delhi had struggled to provide oxygen cylinders and beds to patients last month as cases surged. Earlier this month, the authorities allowed businesses to bring back 50 per cent of their staff, and public transport has partially resumed.

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, known for automobile manufacturing, some businesses have been allowed to bring back 50 per cent of employees and salons and liquor shops have re-opened. Bus services remain suspended until June 21.

In Bengaluru, the capital of neighbouring Karnataka state and a major tech hub, traffic returned to the streets as the authorities allowed the partial re-opening of businesses though strict night and weekend curfews remain in place.

The pressure to resume some economic activity has grown as millions of Indians depend on daily wages to pay for food and rent.

