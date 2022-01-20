India gears up for scaled-down military parade over Covid-19 concerns

NEW DELHI (AFP, XINHUA) - India's military polished tanks and put soldiers, horses and camels through their paces on Thursday (Jan 20) in preparation for a scaled-down Republic Day parade in New Delhi next week.

The annual Jan 26 event showcases India's military might with missile launchers and fly-pasts, as well as motorcycle stunts and the brass band of the dromedary-riding Border Security Force.

With Covid-19 cases surging around the country, attendance has been slashed to between 5,000 and 8,000 from last year's 25,000, and there will be no foreign guests of honour, reports said.

To allow the parade to go ahead, workers have also been rushing to complete construction work on a multibillion-dollar revamp of a government complex in the heart of Delhi that will include a new Parliament building.

Critics have called the overhaul of the area lined with colonial-era buildings and trees a needless and wasteful vanity project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 38,218,773 on Thursday, as 317,532 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the federal Health Ministry's latest data.

This is the seventh consecutive day when more than 200,000 new cases and the first day when over 300,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country in more than eight months.

As many as 491 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the cumulative death toll to 487,693.

Currently there are 1,924,051 active cases in the country with an increase of 93,051 during the period. This is the 23rd consecutive day when the number of active cases rose amid the third wave in the country.