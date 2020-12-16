India gears up for massive vaccination drive

India is gearing up for one of the biggest vaccination drives in the world for Covid-19, with 300 million people expected to receive doses in the first phase lasting till July.

They will include doctors, nurses and other front-line workers such as the police and municipal staff, and those above 65 years.

The federal health ministry has released guidelines asking that 100 people be vaccinated a day at each vaccination centre.

With India looking at half a dozen vaccine candidates, the federal government is also encouraging states to choose one vaccine per district, to simplify what is expected to be a mammoth exercise rivalling how the country of 1.35 billion prepares for elections.

Indian media reported that health officials are also looking at using polling booths and wedding halls as vaccination centres.

The country has yet to approve any vaccine for emergency roll-out.

"The broad guidelines have been shared with the states. Orientation (for health workers and district officials) and training have started. States are now moving towards action," said Dr V. K. Paul, a member of the National Institution for Transforming India, the NITI Aayog, at a press conference yesterday.

Mindful of a potentially growing anti-vaccine movement in India, the government has started an awareness campaign to dispel doubts about the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a set of guidelines released last week, the federal government asked states to ensure "factual and timely" information is shared with people to dispel apprehension arising from the short clinical trials, fear of adverse events, and misconceptions and negative rumours shared on social media.

India is the world's second-worst affected country after the United States, with over 9.9 million coronavirus cases.

Cases have spiked in different parts of the country although overall numbers have been falling over the past few weeks. Fewer than 22,100 new cases were registered on Monday, compared with more than 90,000 cases per day in mid-September.

So far, three groups have applied for emergency approval, including Pfizer, the Serum Institute of India for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and Bharat Biotech for its Covaxin. Government officials said the Drugs Controller-General of India was examining the three vaccines for emergency use.

KEY NUMBERS

300m Number of people to be vaccinated in first phase. 130k-140k Estimated number of vaccination centres needed. 100k Number of healthcare staff needed.

This week, the controller gave clearance for clinical trials for one more candidate, by Gennova Pharmaceuticals, which is based in the city of Pune, in association with India's Department of Biotechnology, Dr Paul said.

One challenge facing the roll-out is whether capacities like cold storage can be ramped up within the short timeframe.

However, experts noted that the South Asian country's ability to handle large numbers during routine immunisation would help.

"This is an incredibly complex operation for any country, particularly given India's size and diversity... There's certainly potential for a plethora of questions and concerns both among healthcare staff as well as community members; the importance of and need to pay attention to communication strategies cannot be overemphasised," said Professor Rajib Dasgupta, chairman of the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

According to a study by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Ernst & Young, India needs an estimated 130,000 to 140,000 vaccination centres, 100,000 healthcare professionals to carry out the inoculations, and 200,000 volunteers.

The study noted government facilities could be further augmented by the private sector in states with weaker health infrastructure like Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

For now, the plan looks good - on paper.

"The government is well prepared in practical terms but I expect many a slip between the cup and lip," noted epidemiologist T. Jacob John, who said many questions would arise, including over the choice of beneficiaries.

• Additional reporting by Debarshi Dasgupta