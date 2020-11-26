Residents gathering in a waterlogged street after rains and floods in Chennai, India, yesterday. With Cyclone Nivar set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry late last night, 1,200 National Disaster Response Force personnel were on alert for any rescue work required. India's Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the affected areas.
India gears up for Cyclone Nivar
