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India finds sample of popular Bisleri water unsafe, to widen checks to all brands

Poor water quality in India has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants.

DELHI – India’s food safety regulator has found a sample of Bisleri International’s drinking water unsafe in a major setback for the country’s biggest and best-known bottled water brand endorsed by Bollywood stars, with a government source saying samples from all companies would now be tested.

The eponymous brand Bisleri’s 20 US cent bottles have made it a household name in India, where poor water quality has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants.

It has maintained its market-leader position while competing with PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in India’s packaged drinking water market, with estimates showing its valuation at more than US$3.5 billion (S$4.5 billion).

In the light of the findings, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to test more Bisleri samples from across the nation, as well as those of other companies, a government source said.

It also said it would initiate legal proceedings against Bisleri.

“Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls,” Bisleri said, adding it would cooperate with the regulators.

Bisleri says it has 130 operational plants making its products, 5,980 distributors nationwide and a fleet of 8,270 transport trucks, and multinational conglomerate Tata had once been in talks to acquire the bottler.

The company counts several Bollywood stars among its brand ambassadors, including Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The action against Bisleri comes just as India steps up enforcement against major brands.

The FSSAI and state regulators have conducted many raids and pulled up companies for improper labelling, affecting restaurants such as Domino’s and liquor companies including Diageo.

Sample findings

The sample found unsafe was collected from Bisleri’s premises and did not meet prescribed limits on bromate, a chemical formed as a by-product of certain disinfection processes, the FSSAI said in a social media post on Nov 22.

After Bisleri appealed the finding, the government regulator still found the sample unsafe but instead said it had detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, the FSSAI said.

The scrutiny dates back to September 2025, Bisleri said.

A second government source said the batches linked to the unsafe sample had been recalled, and subsequent testing of products showed no issues with water quality.

However, a Bisleri letter sent to the FSSAI in February, and seen by Reuters, showed the company had conveyed that no product had remained in the market by then to recall, indicating it was already consumed or sold.

PAHs are of serious public health concern due to their toxic, mutagenic, and carcinogenic properties, according to research published in 2025 on the National Library of Medicine’s PubMed database.

Some individuals who ingested high concentrations of bromate experienced kidney problems and hearing loss, according to the New York health department, though they were exposed to levels many thousands of times higher than the drinking water standard.

Bisleri said in its statement that the sample collected from its Goa facility in 2025 showed bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 mcg per litre, but further independent testing arranged by the company showed the chemical was within prescribed limits.

Bisleri reported annual sales of 32 billion Indian rupees (S$445 million) in the year to March 2025.

It launched in the UAE in 2025, saying: “The region offers significant growth opportunities, driven by a large Indian diaspora familiar with our brands.” REUTERS