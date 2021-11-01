India farmers get fungal solution to clearing fields

Every year around October, Mr Satinder Sharma would toss a lit matchstick and torch his field. The 62-year-old farmer in India's Haryana state burned padi stubble on his 2.2ha field to clear it for wheat crops until last year.

Mr Sharma was not alone. He was one of thousands of farmers in north India who burned more than 2.3 million ha of padi stubble every year at the onset of winter - contributing to an annual pollution crisis that obscures the sky across India's northern plains and harms millions of its residents.