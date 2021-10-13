India faces power crisis caused by erratic coal supplies

Several Indian states have warned of potential power outages as plants run low on coal, even as the central government claims adequate stocks are available.

While Punjab and Rajasthan carried out limited power cuts over the weekend, power suppliers in states such as Kerala and Andhra Pradesh last week warned citizens about scheduled outages.

On Oct 9, Tata Power Delhi Distribution asked consumers in India's capital to use power "judiciously", citing depleting coal stocks.

Data released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on Monday shows 115 of the 135 thermal power plants tracked by the agency had less than a week's coal stock, and 17 plants did not have enough even for a day. Government guidelines recommend that utilities hold at least two weeks' supply.

Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, however, claimed that Coal India, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of the domestic coal production, has "22 days of coal stock" and added that the supply situation was improving.

Coal accounts for about 70 per cent of India's electricity generation and this crisis underlines just how central the commodity is in the country's energy mix despite an avid push for renewables.

This crisis has been caused by a number of factors, including a sharper-than-anticipated rise in energy demand as the Indian economy regains momentum following the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April and May.

India's power consumption returned to pre-pandemic levels in July and an analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) think-tank shows demand for power surged by 16 per cent between June and August, against just around 3 per cent in 2018 and less than 0.5 per cent last year for the same period.

"Power utilities were caught off guard by this abnormal spike in demand," said Mr Karthik Ganesan, director for research coordination at CEEW. Increased production of coal and its dispatch to producers also failed to compensate for the increase in demand, he added.

The rise in demand coincided with higher global coal prices, leading to falling imports in India and greater reliance on domestic coal. Data from the CEA also shows that coal imports for the months between April and August were down by 16 per cent, against the same period last year.

Plants that are based on imported coal or rely heavily on them contribute about 10 per cent of the total coal-based power generation in a year. This year, that has been around 7 per cent, according to the Delhi-based CEEW. India is the world's second largest importer of coal despite having the fourth largest coal reserves.

This year's heavy and prolonged monsoon has also affected domestic coal production, besides impeding the dispatch of coal from mines. "This crisis is basically a problem created out of domestic conditions and seasonal quirks being exacerbated by the post-second wave recovery," said Mr Ganesan.

However, he expected the crisis to abate in the next fortnight or so with cooler temperatures ahead of the winter season.

The crisis has come despite an increase in the country's coal production. Between April and September last year, the production was 282 million tonnes and it has risen by 12 per cent to 315 million tonnes this year. "The shortage of coal is unbelievable and untrue," said lawyer and environmental activist Sudiep Shrivastava. He said India faced a coal supply - not coal production - crunch.

A recent government release acknowledges that power plants have failed to build up coal stocks the way they usually did ahead of the monsoon. Mr Shrivastava said this was because the plants were "perhaps anticipating a third wave of Covid-19 and depressed power demand".

The government-run Coal India has also stopped supplies to certain electricity distribution companies until they pay their dues.

Mr Shrivastava also claimed the coal shortage alarm was simply an excuse for the government to expand coal blocks and raze forests "in the name of fixing an energy crisis".