India faces crisis as virus cases soar

MUMBAI • India's coronavirus epicentre Maharashtra went into a statewide weekend lockdown yesterday as the country battled exploding infection numbers and shortages of vaccines, drugs and hospital beds.

Having let its guard down with mass religious festivals, political rallies and cricket matches, India is experiencing a ferocious new wave with around a million new cases in the past week.

The country reported 145,000 new cases over a 24-hour period leading to yesterday, a new record taking the total to 13.2 million with 170,000 deaths.

After a lockdown a year ago caused widespread misery and one of the sharpest downturns of any major economy, the central government is desperate to avoid a hugely unpopular second shutdown.

But many states are tightening the screws, in particular Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, where restaurants are shut and public gatherings of more than five people are banned. Every weekend until the end of this month, the state's 125 million people are confined to their homes unless shopping for food, medicine or travelling.

In many regions and cities, including New Delhi and Bangalore, a night curfew is in force. Election rallies in West Bengal are going ahead, however, as is the colossal Kumbh Mela religious festival in Uttarakhand, with millions expected this week by the holy Ganges river. Virus tests are in theory compulsory there, but Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said that pilgrims will not be "unnecessarily harassed in the name of Covid-19 restrictions".

Raipur district in Chhattisgarh state is under a 10-day lockdown with no one allowed to enter the area unless performing essential services.

India's drive to vaccinate its 1.3 billion people also looks to be encountering problems, with just 94 million shots administered so far and stocks running low, according to the local authorities.

The Times of India reported last Friday that states on average had just over five days of stock left even as vaccine-makers scramble to increase output.

But the federal Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has accused some states - run by opposition parties - of playing politics to "distract attention from their failures".

"It is not right to say that there is a vaccine shortage. Vaccines have been made available to all states according to their needs," said Home Minister Amit Shah last Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE