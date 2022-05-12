India in a quandary over wheat exports as heatwave dampens production forecasts

NEW DELHI - India is in a quandary as it seeks to keep wheat exports open to address a global shortage caused by the Ukraine war while ensuring domestic prices are stable with wheat stocks being diverted for exports.

As the world's second-largest wheat producer, India is under pressure to help ease wheat shortage because of substantial grain exports being blocked from both Ukraine and Russia at this time.

The Indian government reduced its estimates of wheat production by 5.7 per cent to 105 million tonnes from 111.32 million tonnes for the crop year ending June, due to a heatwave including in key wheat growing areas.

Temperatures went above 45 deg C last month in northern India, in north-west and central India's hottest April in 122 years.

"Last three years, we had ample stock and surplus production. This year, things have totally changed," said Mr Navneet Chitlangia, vice-president of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

Wheat prices have climbed 11 per cent from March to April even as India faces growing inflation.

"There is a chance there will be a crisis in December, January or February. Right now, everyone is getting wheat in the mandis (agriculture markets). We are getting wheat for day-to-day requirements, but we cannot stock wheat at these prices for further consumption."

He noted reports of people and companies stockpiling wheat even as farmers withhold stock to get higher prices. Some farmers in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states have also shifted from cultivating wheat to more profitable oil seeds.

"The government needs to put a cap on exports at some level so that the domestic market can be catered to comfortably. Then there will be stabilisation in the domestic market."

The government, however, has maintained that India is in a comfortable position. Traders had been contracted for four million tonnes through May and June for export, with one million tonnes exported so far.

"We don't see a case for any control on exports... Wheat exports are on and in fact, the government is facilitating the traders," said Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey last week in a press conference.

He noted that by June, wheat from Argentina would arrive in the market, easing the pressure on India.

In India, the government buys millions of tonnes of food grains from farmers every year through the Food Corporation of India. These range from wheat to paddy to pulses, and they are then distributed at affordable prices for as low as two rupees (four Singapore cents) per kg through the public distribution system to the poor.

The government also keeps buffer stocks to tide the country over any food emergencies.

Now, with farmers getting higher prices in private sales, the procurement by the government has fallen to around 18 million tonnes, half of the wheat procured last year.