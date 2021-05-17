India evacuating parts of west coast as cyclone approaches

AHMEDABAD (Gujarat) • India is preparing to evacuate thousands of people from low-lying areas along its western coast as a powerful cyclone is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning in the state of Gujarat.

The cyclone will also pose challenges for the state's administration that is dealing with a high caseload of Covid-19 patients.

"It is very likely to intensify further during the 24 hours, and move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast" this evening, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

Cyclone Tauktae, which formed in the Arabian Sea, is expected to hit Gujarat with wind gusts of up to 175kmh.

The meteorological agency also warned of flooding and damage to houses as well as disruption to railway services until Friday.

The National Crisis Management Committee chaired a meeting with different states yesterday and said that nearly 80 disaster management teams have been deployed in different states. Rescue and relief teams from the army, navy and coast guard, along with ships and aircraft, have also been deployed.

"All measures being taken to evacuate people in the areas affected by the cyclone so as to ensure zero loss of life," the government said in a statement.

Evacuation of people from the coastal areas has started, said Gujarat's revenue secretary Pankaj Kumar. "We will be evacuating more than 100,000 people."

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked officials to ensure that electricity supply to Covid-19 hospitals and other medical facilities is not disrupted while oxygen supply is maintained, the state government's statement said.

But vaccinations have been suspended for the next two days.

In the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, the government has moved Covid-19 patients from hospitals to makeshift centres in the state capital, Mumbai, and to other hospitals as the cyclone advances towards Gujarat, the chief minister's office said.

Gujarat is also home to large refineries and sea ports that could end up being in the storm's path.

All necessary precautions are being taken at the Reliance-owned Jamnagar refinery, the world's biggest refinery complex, a company spokesman said.

Operations at Mundra port, the country's largest private port, in Gujarat are continuing normally, port officials said yesterday.

And officials at Kandla Port, the largest government-run port in India, said steps have been taken to evacuate around 5,000 people from low-lying areas.

