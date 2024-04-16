India election 2024: What you need to know

NEW DELHI – India, the world’s most populous country, is going to the polls in a marathon seven-phase election taking place between April 19 and June 1.

With nearly 969 million registered voters, this will be the largest-ever election in India’s history, surpassing the 2019 General Election, in which 67.4 per cent of 910 million registered voters turned out to vote.

The elections are spread out over 44 days to facilitate the deployment of security forces, who must prevent polling-related violence or rigging. The results will be out on June 4.

How does it work?

Voting will take place for 543 elected seats in the Lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha.

In India’s parliamentary system, voters in each constituency will choose from a list of multiple candidates representing different national and regional parties.

There are many independents who also contest without any party affiliation.

The candidate securing the most number of votes is declared the winner.

Members of the Lower House are elected for a five-year term. Any party or coalition securing a simple majority of 272 seats or more can stake a claim to form the government.