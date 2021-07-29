India ditches key climate summit after rejecting agreement at G-20 meeting

NEW DELHI • Global efforts to tackle climate change suffered another setback this week as India - the world's third-biggest emitter - failed to attend a key diplomatic gathering.

India was the only one of 51 invited countries that did not attend a two-day ministerial meeting in London, hosted by the incoming president of the COP26 United Nations talks, according to people at the summit who asked not to be named.

The conference was designed to lay the groundwork for a successful COP26, due to take place in Glasgow in three months. COP26 president Alok Sharma has said it will be the last chance to ensure global temperature increases do not exceed 1.5 deg C - the lower limit of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

A Group of 20 (G-20) meeting last week failed to clinch a more ambitious agreement on the climate crisis, and India was a key holdout.

The London event was positioned to follow on from the G-20 with a broader group, meeting mainly in person. India had been due to attend the conference.

Mr Gaurav Khare, a spokesman for India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said the government had decided against attending in person as the country had already made its views known at the G-20 in Naples. Then, technical issues prevented it from taking part virtually.

India's failure to show up was perceived as a snub by the COP presidency, one of the people present at the London summit said. With all of the Group of Seven nations now having committed to eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the presidency is seeking to put pressure on emerging economies such as China and India.

The main sticking points to achieving the Paris accord goals are agreeing on concrete actions and a firm timeline to phasing out fossil fuels and subsidies, as well as commitments to ditch coal, the people said.

India held out at the Naples meeting last week, with the final communique from the gathering including a footnote saying Delhi rejected the language agreed on net-zero emissions.

India is not alone in resisting these efforts, with a handful of other countries reluctant to sign up to the plans in full.

Often taking the position that the richest countries should lead in cutting emissions, India criticised those who promised to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050. It instead urged G-20 nations to make a pledge that focused on per-capita emissions.

While India is the third-largest emitter on a country basis, its huge population means emissions per head are extremely low, ranking 134, according to the Global Carbon Atlas project.

BLOOMBERG