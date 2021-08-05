India deploying warships in South China Sea

NEW DELHI • India is sending a naval task force to the South China Sea this month to expand security ties with friendly countries, officials said yesterday, signalling the country's intent to play a bigger role in regional efforts to counter China.

The Indian military has been traditionally wary of antagonising China, but the mood has hardened after clashes between both countries' troops on their disputed land border last year.

The Indian government has since drawn closer to the US in efforts to push back against China.

Four ships including a guided missile destroyer and a missile frigate will be deployed for a two-month period to South-east Asia, the South China Sea and the western Pacific, the navy said.

"The deployment... seeks to underscore the operational reach, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain," it said.

The South China Sea has become one of many flash points in the testy relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters.

In June, a US aircraft carrier group entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission and a British carrier group is due to undertake exercises in the Philippine Sea this month.

The Indian ships will take part in annual joint war drills involving the US, Japan and Australia off the coast of Guam. The four countries make up the Quad, an informal group that the US is promoting as a way to counter an assertive China. "These maritime initiatives enhance synergy and coordination between the Indian Navy and friendly countries, based on common maritime interests and commitment towards Freedom of Navigation at sea," India said.

China regularly criticises multilateral military manoeuvres as destabilising to the region.

REUTERS