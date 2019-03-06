India denies reports of its submarine near Pakistani waters as 'misinformation'

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - New Delhi denies reports of an Indian submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters as "misinformation", defence officials have said.

"As was stated during the Joint Press Conference on Feb 28, the Indian navy remains deployed as necessary to protect National Maritime Interests," a statement issued by the Indian navy said.

"Over the past several days, we have witnessed Pakistan indulging in false propaganda and spread of misinformation."

The Indian navy's statement came in response to a video released by Pakistan of what it claimed was an Indian submarine trying to enter its territorial waters.

Pakistan navy in a statement said on Monday it used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad grew in wake of an air strike carried by India inside Pakistan.

The act evoked a retaliation.