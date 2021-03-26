India delays major AstraZeneca vaccine exports as local cases surge

NEW DELHI • India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters.

The move will also affect supplies to the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine-sharing facility - through which 64 lower-income countries are supposed to get doses from SII - said United Nations children's agency Unicef, Covax's procurement and distributing partner.

"We understand that deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the Covax facility will likely face delays following a setback in securing export licences for further doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), expected to be shipped in March and April," Unicef said in an e-mail to Reuters. "Covax is in talks with the government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible."

India's foreign ministry and the SII did not reply to requests for comment.

Covax has received 17.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the SII, of the 60.5 million total doses India has shipped, and many countries are relying on the programme to immunise their citizens.

There have been no vaccine exports from India since yesterday, the foreign ministry's website shows, as the country expands its own immunisation effort.

"Everything else has taken a back seat for the time being at least," said one source. Both sources had direct knowledge of the matter, but declined to be named as the discussions are not public.

"No exports, nothing till the time the India situation stabilises. The government will not take such a big chance at the moment when so many need to be vaccinated in India."

The SII has already delayed shipments of the AstraZeneca shot to Brazil, Britain, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. The British authorities are in touch with New Delhi to get its second batch of five million doses ordered from SII.

Covax has a deal to buy 1.1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca and Novavax shots that the SII is making in bulk, mainly for low-and middle-income countries.

Unicef's Vietnam office said in a statement on Wednesday that vaccine production issues had led to delays in deliveries to all countries that were due to receive vaccines through Covax.

Unicef told Reuters that Covax had informed participating countries they would receive lower-than-expected volumes this month of the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot produced in South Korea.

