India could see third virus wave in 12 to 16 weeks, says health expert

NEW DELHI • India may be hit by a third wave of Covid-19 far sooner than predicted because people are ignoring guidelines, The Times of India cited Dr Randeep Guleria, director at the state-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences, as saying.

Infections could start rising again in 12 to 16 weeks, the report quoted Dr Guleria as saying. That compares with the four to five months that new waves are expected to take to peak, The Times of India reported yesterday. Dr Guleria earlier told a television channel that a third wave could come as early as six to eight weeks' time, according to the report.

He said the highly transmissible Delta variant is believed to be responsible for India's "devastating second wave" and continues to pose a high risk to a large section of the population that has not yet been vaccinated, according to the Times of India report.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 29,881,965 yesterday, with as many as 58,419 new cases recorded in a 24-hour period, said the federal Health Ministry. Fewer than 60,000 daily cases were reported in a day after 81 days, added the ministry.

A total of 1,576 Covid-19 fatalities since Saturday morning took the death toll to 386,713.

The fears of a swift third wave come despite New Delhi's crematoriums operating around the clock during the second wave.

That is because the Indian capital's shopping malls and markets are buzzing after restrictions were eased, with doctors worried that India is letting its guard down again, just like in January and February before the devastating coronavirus surge that led to a near-collapse of the healthcare system.

On some days in Delhi now, there are no funerals for Covid-19 victims, down from 700 a day during the recent peak.

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, medical director at Max Healthcare in the capital, said he was surprised at people's short memories.

"People are just behaving as if nothing happened just about two, three weeks back. And this is... amazing," Dr Budhiraja said.

