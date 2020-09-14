India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million.
India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million, the federal health ministry said on Monday (Sept 14).

The world's second-most populous country lags only the United States globally in overall number of infections, but it has been reporting more daily cases than the United States since mid-August.

Deaths have been relatively low so far compared with the number of infections, but are seeing an uptick.

More than 1,100 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking the total number of fatalities from the disease to 79,722.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content