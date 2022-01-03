India clears river-linking project, prompting ecological concerns

Nearly four decades after it was conceptualised, a contentious river-linking project in central India has received government clearance at the highest level. The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month approved the Ken-Betwa interlinking project - India's first such ambitious move.

The project in the Bundelkhand region that spans Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh states will take about eight years to develop and is estimated to cost more than 446 billion rupees (S$8.07 billion).

It envisages the transfer of river water from Ken to Betwa through the construction of a dam and a 221km-long canal linking the two rivers. The project, according to the government, will support irrigation for more than one million ha and deliver drinking water for a population of around 6.2 million, besides also generating 130MW of power.

But this move has revived ecological concerns around the project and infuriated critics, including those who had challenged the project in court even prior to this clearance and are worried about its adverse impact on the region, especially on the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR), a key tiger habitat.

"It is illegal, it is premature," said Mr Manoj Mishra, referring to the Cabinet clearance. The retired government forester and head of the Yamuna Forever Campaign, a movement to protect the Yamuna River, is one of the petitioners in a pending case against the project in the Supreme Court (SC).

"Until and unless, the SC has decided the case on merit, a case which is subjudice and does not have all the clearances, how can the Cabinet take a decision on that unless it has been misled about the pending cases," he told The Straits Times. The project is also being challenged in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is yet to deliver its verdict.

In a 2019 report submitted to the Supreme Court, its Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had questioned the project's wildlife clearance as well as its viability. It noted that the project would lead to the loss of 10,500 ha of wildlife habitat in PTR on account of submergence and fragmentation.

It added that the project will result in "complete breakdown of the evolutionary process of millions of years". Even the forest clearance given to this project in 2017 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is conditional and stipulates that a proposed 78MW power house shall not be constructed in the forest area and that no construction material is to be taken from there.

Mr Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People and a petitioner in a case against the project in the NGT, said there is no evidence to indicate the project had been redesigned to ensure it meets these conditions. He added that the Cabinet clearance now risks even compromising these checks.

In a response to ST, director-general of the National Water Development Agency, Mr Bhopal Singh, said the loss of PTR's core area is being compensated with land for compensatory afforestation in the reserve's vicinity. The loss of buffer area will also be offset by providing "double degraded forest" land.

A landscape management plan is being developed for the conservation of wildlife and biodiversity in the region, which the CEC has said is no substitute for the loss of PTR's wildlife habitat and the felling of more than 2.3 million trees with a girth of 20 cm or more.

Questions have also swirled around the assumption that the Ken basin is "water surplus", allowing the authorities to propose the transfer of water to the water-deficit areas of the upper Betwa basin in this project.

There are those who argue that the region, which receives an annual rainfall in excess of 1,000 mm, can instead be made water-secure by small-scale and decentralised measures. This includes rejuvenating tanks built by local Chandela kings several centuries ago.

Developing additional field tanks, taking steps for groundwater replenishment and the use of less water-intensive crops, instead of rice and wheat, were also recommended in a 2017 report by the Centre for Inland Waters in South Asia.