India, China unable to sort out border troubles a year after violence erupted

NEW DELHI - A year ago, Chinese and Indian troops clashed in the most primitive manner, altering the relationship between the two countries.

The dispute, which later spread to other parts of the border, has yet to be resolved, with tensions still running high.

On June 15 last year, 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in clashes that erupted in the Galwan Valley, a barren and inhospitable terrain difficult to patrol even by foot.

Some of the casualties were sustained after soldiers fell into the icy waters of the Galwan river, which joins the Shyok river in the area.

The violent clash triggered a build-up in troops and weapons, with friction at other points along the border.

While the two countries managed to disengage and de-escalate at Galwan and Pangong Tso, a cross-border lake, resolution at other points has remained elusive.

Eleven rounds of military talks have taken place between senior commanders of the two countries. But little headway has been reported in disengagement at Hot Springs, Gogra and the Depsang Plains.

Analysts said any resolution will require political will.

It is a complicated situation, said retired lieutenant-general D.S. Hooda, a former commander of India's Northern Command.

"It's not like a normal kind of incursion took place. Past incidents were all localised. It was easy to sort them out among local military commanders. This has larger connotations," he said.

"I'm not sure we should expect too many results to come from military commanders. There has to be some build up, some agreement that is happening at the political and diplomatic level."

Mr Hooda believed tensions would remain high, with an estimated 50,000 troops each on either side.

"The agreements and protocols that guide the border management and ensured peace and tranquillity on the borders have broken down. There is going to be mistrust and suspicion on both sides," he said.

Since the 1990s, India and China have successfully followed a policy of delinking border troubles from the rest of their relationship. This led to a robust economic relationship, with China becoming India's biggest trading partner last year.

But even economic ties were impacted last year, with India banning Chinese apps and putting an extra layer of scrutiny on Chinese investments.

Distrust remains deep, with India not considering Chinese vaccines in spite of facing a shortage during a severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and not accepting any aid from China.

A year on, there are also no clear answers as to why the tensions erupted. India claims Chinese troops moved forward, disturbing the status quo, while China claims it was India which did that.

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who in December last year complained without elaborating that he had got five different explanations from the Chinese on the reason for the eruption of hostilities, recently described India-China ties as being at a "crossroads".

Both sides agreed on the need to resolve the border problems "expeditiously", India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said at a briefing on Thursday (June 10).

"We have repeatedly stressed that the completion of disengagement in other areas would... ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity and enable progress in our bilateral relations."

Dr Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, director of the Centre for Security, Strategy and Technology at the Observer Research Foundation, believes that as China has grown more powerful on the global stage and militarily, it is altering the rules of the game.

"I think there are power dynamics at play. As China becomes more powerful, it doesn't need to be bound by those rules and regulations, which are for weaker parties," said Dr Rajagopalan. "China played by the rules until Galwan."

However, she did not believe that such an approach would work.

A key fallout of Galwan has been India shedding any hesitancy in moving ahead with multilateral groupings such as the Quadrilateral Security Forum, involving the United States, India, Japan and Australia. The Quad, as it is known, is seen by China as an effort to contain its rise.

Experts believe India will invest more in the Quad.

For now, Indian experts believe disengagement at the remaining friction points now depends on China.

"We have made it very clear that this incident is impacting the bilateral relationship with India. So I think in some ways, the ball is in the Chinese court," said Mr Hooda.