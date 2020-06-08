India, China to resolve border row peacefully after talks

India and China have agreed to resolve their border row peacefully following high-level military talks to defuse border tensions.

But the two countries are still deadlocked over differences that have erupted along sections of their un-demarcated border and resulted in a troop build-up, with analysts noting that it would require further talks, potentially even political intervention.

Last Saturday, a meeting was held between military officials in the Chushul-Moldo region, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs. Chushul is in the Indian union territory of Ladakh, while Moldo is in China.

The meeting, though not anticipated to have brought immediate resolution, was part of ongoing diplomatic and military talks.

"(The) two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," said the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday.

"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations."

Tensions between India and China spiked following skirmishes last month between their soldiers in the Ladakh region, leading to a troop build-up on both sides.

The two countries have several disputes along many parts of their un-demarcated border that occasionally flare up.

The border row between the two countries comes as India has been fighting the coronavirus pandemic. India has more than 240,000 cases and the figure is rising.

And China has been dealing with the backlash over the global spread of the virus, which was discovered in its Wuhan city last December and has triggered increased tensions with the US.

"Dialogue and communication have to be constant and not allowed to drop. It takes you somewhere other than staring at each other across the border," said Dr Alka Acharya, former director and senior fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies and a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, on the border row between India and China.

"I think we are there for the long haul because I don't think the solution will be feasible at the military level. We have to move diplomatic channels and finally political channels," said Professor B.R. Deepak, from the Centre for Chinese and South-east Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Experts said the border row would not go away in a hurry but that talks should help defuse tensions.

"Dialogue and communication have to be constant and not allowed to drop. It takes you somewhere other than staring at each other across the border," said Dr Alka Acharya, former director at the Institute of Chinese Studies and a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

India was demanding a status quo before the confrontation started last month, when patrols moved into areas at Pangong Tso lake and the Galwan Valley region which both sides say are parts of their territory. India has maintained that Chinese troops have moved into its territory, which China also claims as its own.

The confrontation, many believe, was triggered by India building up infrastructure, including feeder roads and bridges, in eastern Ladakh to facilitate troop movement to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India's upgrade of its border infrastructure is a recent development, compared with China's.

Professor B.R. Deepak, from the Centre for Chinese and South-east Asian Studies at JNU, noted: "I think we are there for the long haul because I don't think the solution will be feasible at the military level. We have to move diplomatic channels and finally political channels."

He said that as India upgraded infrastructure along the LAC, further tensions were likely. "I think it will continue as India is not going to budge as far as infrastructure building along the border is concerned."