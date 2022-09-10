India, China rivalry set to intensify in South Asia, say analysts

NEW DELHI - The India-China rivalry will intensify as New Delhi sees an opportunity to counter Beijing while helping its smaller South Asian neighbours suffering varying degrees of economic turmoil, say analysts.

A narrative has built up in the neighbourhood that Sri Lanka's economic crisis intensified due to Beijing's "debt trap diplomacy". Sri Lanka owes China US$8 billion (S$11 billion).

While Beijing is trying to counter the narrative, smaller South Asian countries, struggling with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation caused by the Ukraine war, are being cautious. Bangladesh's Finance Minister A. H. M. Mustafa Kamal recently warned developing countries about taking more loans through China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an infrastructure-led project.

Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice-president of studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation, said: "I think there is a concern in China that the narrative might be shifting in India's direction because of its role in helping Sri Lanka and wider unease (in the neighbourhood) with the Chinese model of economic aid across the region."

South Asian nations are facing various economic woes.

For example, the tiny kingdom of Bhutan banned vehicle imports to preserve its foreign exchange reserves. Bangladesh is facing energy shortages and rising import bills. India's rival Pakistan, already facing an economic crisis brought on by high inflation, has also been hit by floods.

Sri Lanka is in the worst shape, hit by protests due to shortages of fuel and essentials, leading to a government change.

India is seen to have outpaced China by providing aid worth nearly US$4 billion in food and financial assistance to Sri Lanka.

Similarly, it has offered help to other countries. For instance, while India stopped wheat exports in July, it has continued supplies to the neighbourhood including 400,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh.

"That means China will now try to push even further to try to get its leverage back. India is also pushing back and won't give up without a fight. India is out there making an effort to be the first responder to the regional crisis," said Prof Pant.

India and China had a heated exchange last month over the docking of a Chinese ship in Sri Lanka.

The research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was supposed to dock on Aug 11, but managed to do so only five days later as Colombo hesitated in giving permission, reportedly because of Indian concerns.

In an article in the Sri Lankan Guardian last month, Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, without naming India, said that Colombo "resisted the rude and unreasonable interference from third parties" to allow the docking of the Chinese vessel.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo retorted that Sri Lanka needed "support, not unwanted pressure or unnecessary controversies to serve another country's agenda".

For some years now, China has been slowly increasing its presence in India's neighbourhood - from Pakistan and Nepal in the north to Sri Lanka and the Maldives in the south - in what Indian strategists have termed a "string of pearls" encirclement.

China is involved in major infrastructure projects in the region, like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a BRI project that includes building ports and railway lines.

In the past decade, China has invested or committed more than US$150 billion in Bangladesh, the Maldives, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, according to think-tank Gateway House.