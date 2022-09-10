India, China militaries disengage in disputed Himalayan border area

NEW DELHI - India's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that disengagement along a disputed border area with China, where troops from both countries have been locked in a stand-off for over two years, will be completed by Monday.

Indian and Chinese soldiers began withdrawing from the Gogra-Hot Springs area in the western Himalayas on Thursday, after deadly clashes at the frontier in June 2020 strained diplomatic ties.

The move comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

"The two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas," India's Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

In a separate statement on Thursday, India's Defence Ministry said: "According to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs have begun to disengage."

The move "is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas", it said.

The Chinese Defence Ministry issued a similar statement.

All temporary structures in the area erected by both militaries will be dismantled as part of the agreement, said Mr Bagchi.

India and China share an undemarcated 3,800km border, where their troops previously adhered to longstanding protocols to avoid the use of any firearms.

But at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese were killed in hand-to-hand fighting in 2020, when troops from the two sides clashed in the Galwan area of the Ladakh region that straddles the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India then moved some 50,000 troops along contested areas in Ladakh to match Chinese deployments, some of them at altitudes of over 4,572m, where scarce oxygen and freezing winter temperatures can be life-threatening.

"The agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo," Mr Bagchi said.

Military commanders from both sides have held 16 rounds of talks since the Galwan clashes.

The latest move was the most significant effort to diffuse tensions since both sides moved back troops from another disputed border point in August last year.

Prior to that, Chinese troops dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh in February last year, as part of an agreement by both countries to pull back their soldiers.

The last round of dialogue was held in July.

The disengagement process has been slow and incremental because the two sides cannot agree on the specifics.

China is not in favour of completely pulling back from the friction points, but wants both countries to remove additional troops, artillery guns and tanks back to their original bases.

India, which has more mountainous terrain along the border, wants the opposite - disengage troops from friction points, leaving only reserve troops and material just behind the disputed areas.

For New Delhi, moving troops close to the border takes longer than it does for Beijing.

Nevertheless, "the eyeball-to-eyeball contact has ended," an Indian defence source said, referring to the latest agreement.

"The forces have disengaged. They have not been de-inducted. This is the first step towards a calmer LAC," the source said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

