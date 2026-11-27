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Police said the foreign nationals were allegedly made to communicate with victims and operate fraudulent platforms using hundreds of digital devices.

NEW DELHI – In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a major international cyber fraud and human trafficking network, rescuing 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians, who were allegedly held captive and forced to work in cyberfraud operations.

A Malaysian national has been arrested in connection with the racket.

During the raid conducted by the Inter State Cell of the Crime Branch, police recovered 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards and 174 passports, indicating the scale of the alleged illegal operation.

The rescued persons were allegedly brought to India on promises of employment and lucrative opportunities, but were later confined and forced to target victims through online investment scams.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate was operating fraudulent investment platforms and APK-based applications, including Zenttrix and Quantvoro.

The accused allegedly created fictitious female identities on social media and other communication platforms to approach prospective victims, develop online relationships and gain their confidence before persuading them to invest money through fake trading platforms.

Police said the foreign nationals were allegedly made to communicate with victims and operate the fraudulent platforms using hundreds of digital devices.

The operation was conducted following specific intelligence about the network’s activities. A case was registered at the Crime Branch police station on Nov 26.

The accused has been identified as Tan Guan Wei, a 25-year-old Malaysian national from Negeri Sembilan. His digital communications, financial transactions and links with other members of the network are being examined.

Investigators also found the alleged involvement of two Indian handlers, Sunil Kumar and Sushil Kumar.

Certain bank accounts maintained by them are suspected to have been used to pay rental and operational expenses of the network.

Police are examining the financial trail to identify the beneficiaries and trace the money generated through the alleged fraud.

Of the 174 passports recovered, 95 belonged to Indonesian nationals and 79 to Malaysian nationals.

The seized digital devices and servers are being analysed to identify the wider international network, its victims and financial transactions.

Further investigation is underway to establish the individual roles of those involved and identify other members of the alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud syndicate. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK