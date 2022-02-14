India budget provides opportunities for Singapore businesses: Webinar

NEW DELHI - Singapore will continue to be a top investor in India as the South Asian country makes a big push for infrastructure in its recently announced budget, according to its High Commissioner in Singapore, Mr P Kumaran.

"Singapore in the last two years has been at the top in terms of investments flowing into India. I expect the trend to continue," he said.

He was responding to a question on how investment flows from Singapore would be impacted during a webinar on the recent budget organised by Dhruva Advisors Singapore, a tax advisory firm.

"Overall, given the huge manufacturing opportunities and infrastructure building opportunities clearly I see more investments from Singapore," said the High Commissioner.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the budget on Feb 1, announced a 35.4 per cent increase over the past year on the government's overall capital expenditure target, bringing it to 7.5 trillion rupees (S$134 billion). The spending plans include the building of 25,000 kms of new highways and 100 new cargo terminals in three years among other things.

The finance minister also announced that the government would issue Sovereign Green Bonds as part of the government's overall market borrowings the next financial year, beginning in April, for climate-friendly infrastructure.

A green bond is a fixed-income instrument aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change by supporting environmental projects.

Singapore has identified climate finance as an area of growth for the Republic and is looking at initiatives to expand its green finance ecosystem.

"We are looking at green bonds. Singapore normally is at the leading edge of any such initiative where financing sources are sought," said Mr Kumaran.

Mr Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group said that the issuance of sovereign green bonds showed that India was taking "a step towards a decarbonising economy".

Singapore and India have close political and economic ties, with the Republic helping India forge close links with Asean. Trade ties have deepened since the two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

Singapore in recent years has been the largest source of foreign direct investments (FDI) in India with cumulative investment inflows totalling US$120 billion (S$162 billion) for the last 20 years.

FDI inflows from Singapore for the 2020-2021 financial year was US$17.4 billion, the largest source for India that year.

Mr K.V. Rao, resident director, Asean, Tata Sons told the webinar that there were opportunities for Singapore companies in infrastructure, including digital infrastructure, ports, airports, malls and urban planning. He also singled out education as a new area of interest for Singapore.

"You have a plateful of opportunities to pick and chose from," said Mr Rao.