India, Britain to boost defence ties, may produce arms together

India and Britain have agreed to deepen defence ties and explore joint production of defence equipment, including partnering on new fighter jet technology.

This was announced during British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India.

Mr Johnson, who is facing questions at home over his leadership as a result of lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street, received a warm welcome when he arrived on Thursday.

The effort to deepen defence ties comes at a time when the West has been seeking to wean India off its dependence on Russia, the South Asian country's largest defence partner.

"The threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further therefore it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free," Mr Johnson said at a joint press briefing following talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi yesterday.

The British leader said the two countries had agreed "on a new and expanded defence and security partnership".

Britain also announced an India-specific open general export licence "slashing delivery times for defence procurement".

"We have agreed to work together to meet new threats across land, sea, air, space and cyber, including partnering on new fighter jet technology, maritime technologies to detect and respond to threats in the oceans," said Mr Johnson.

The promise of the transfer of defence technology was welcomed by New Delhi, which has been keen to modernise its military and boost defence production.

Ukraine remained an area of divergence between the two sides as India continues to adhere to a neutral position on the conflict, resisting Western pressure to condemn Russia for invading its neighbour.

"The position on Russia that the Indians have historically is well known. They are not going to change that, of course, that's true," Mr Johnson said at the briefing.

"But they can see what is going on and there is an increasing appetite to do more with the United Kingdom."

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla disclosed that Mr Johnson did not exert any pressure on the Indian side during the talks.

"Ukraine was discussed. There was no pressure. PM Johnson gave his views on Ukraine. PM Modi gave our perspective," Mr Shringla said, pointing out that Mr Modi reiterated the Indian position for an end to the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

"We are on the side of peace," he said.

On defence, the Indian minister said the two sides discussed co-development and co-production, including that of electric propulsion fighter jet engines and complex radars, as well as export of defence items to third countries.

Britain's focus on deepening ties with India has sharpened following Brexit as it looks beyond the European Union to foster and deepen ties with fast-growing, emerging economies.

Against the backdrop of growing unease over the rise of China, Britain said in a foreign policy review last year that it was looking to "pursue deeper engagement in the Indo-Pacific" and that it recognises the importance of powers in the region such as India.

Similarly, India has been keen to deepen defence ties with Britain and increase British investment.

Both countries aim to conclude a free trade agreement by the end of the year.

Analysts viewed the British leader's visit as significant, saying that it has paved the way for future collaboration.

"The visit will further enhance India-UK security and defence ties," said Dr Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan at the Observer Research Foundation.