India braces itself for another cyclone

NEW DELHI • India is bracing itself for the second severe storm in about 10 days, with the authorities in the eastern region preparing to evacuate people to safer places at a time when the country is battling the world's worst outbreak of Covid-19.

Cyclone Yaas is set to reach the state of West Bengal and northern areas of Odisha tomorrow, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The "very severe" cyclone will bring heavy rain, with the wind speed surging as high as 180kmh, the weather forecaster said.

The latest storm follows a severe cyclone in the west coast last week - the worst in more than two decades in western Gujarat state - that killed dozens after a barge sank in the sea.

India's eastern region was also hit by a cyclone in May last year when the wind speed of a category 3 hurricane reached as high as 185kmh. Another one in 2019 had prompted the authorities in the area to evacuate millions of people.

The timing of the looming storm poses several challenges for already-stressed authorities in the country, which is battling a second wave of the pandemic.

The infections, which have strained India's health system and overwhelmed crematoriums and hospitals, have been spreading to rural areas, where about 70 per cent of the country's 1.3 billion population live.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, the government has constructed three times more storm shelters than usually needed to accommodate people evacuated from coastal areas, State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Sunday.

Both Paradip Port Trust and Dhamra Port said all vessels at the anchorage will move to a safer area out at sea, while those alongside berths have been asked to keep their main engines ready so they can move to sea at short notice.

Oil explorers working in the Bay of Bengal have been asked to take all advance precautions to maintain safe operations, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

The Indian Navy recovered 70 bodies last week after a barge and a tug boat, working for state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp, sank following Cyclone Tauktae that hit the west coast. The navy rescued 188 people, and some are still missing.

More than 10 teams from India's National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in West Bengal, while 18 teams have been sent to Odisha, the agency said in Twitter posts. Sea levels may reach as high as 2m above astronomical tides and inundate some low-lying areas, the weather department said, advising fishermen not to venture out to sea until at least tomorrow.

