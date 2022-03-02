India braces for economic impact of Ukraine crisis

NEW DELHI - The Ukraine crisis has stirred economic uncertainty for India, bringing disruptions ranging from sourcing sunflower oil, particularly popular in South India cooking, to the fate of its defence imports from Russia.

Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, which has sent tremors through the world economy and sent oil prices up on the fears of disruptions, comes at a time when the Indian economy was emerging from an Omicron-fuelled third Covid-19 wave and normalcy was returning.

Already, sunflower oil importers have been sent scrambling for alternate supplies.

India imports 200,000 tonnes of sunflower oil every month with 70 per cent coming from Ukraine, 20 per cent from Russia and the remaining 10 per cent from Argentina.

With supplies to India severed, cooking oil prices are set to go up, adding to ongoing inflationary woes. Food inflation shot up to 5.4 per cent in January from 1 per cent just five months ago.

"We don't know how long the situation will last and what sanctions will do to shipments. India is extremely dry of sunflower oil, added to that is a shortage of soybean and palm oil due to restrictions from Indonesia. In terms of supply side, it is becoming a problem to meet demand," said Mr Pradeep Chowdhry, managing director of cooking oil importer and manufacturer Gemini Edibles and Fats India.

"This has happened at a time when things were normalising (after the third wave). Demand was increasing, tourism and travelling had started."

India, like many other countries, is bracing for the full impact of the deepening Ukraine crisis to become apparent.

India's trade with Ukraine and Russia is not as widespread or as deep as with China and the US, but the fallout will be felt in specific sectors such as fertiliser, gas and coking coal.

India and Ukraine trade was $3.1 billion in 2021, while India-Russia trade, curbed by lack of connectivity, was $11.9 billion.

DBS Group Research noted that while trade with Ukraine and Russia, excluding defence, remains modest, the conflict would be felt in terms of energy disruptions.

Climbing oil prices is a major issue for India, which imported 196.5 million tonnes of crude oil in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

India, according to Japanese research firm Nomura, followed by Thailand and the Philippines would be the worst losers in Asia as the developments in Ukraine put a squeeze on economic growth against a backdrop of higher inflation, weaker current account and fiscal balances.

India is also largely dependent on Russia for defence equipment, with defence deals worth US$15 billion signed between 2018 and 2021, according to Mr Victor N. Kladov, director of Russian state-owned defence conglomerate Roste's international cooperation and regional policy, in a Hindu newspaper report.

Some 60 per cent to 70 per cent of India's weaponry, including jets, tanks and missile systems are of Russian origin.

At the same time, India is sourcing stealth frigates, setting up a rifle factory in India with collaboration with Russia and buying 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles among other purchases.

With heavy international sanctions now on Russia, those arms imports are now in jeopardy - at a time when India is modernising its military amid border troubles with China and Pakistan.

"There are going to be multiple implications of sanctions imposed by the US (on defence imports). Technology transfer is going to be difficult," said retired Indian Army brigadier Rahul K. Bhonsle, who runs a consultancy, Security Risks Asia.

He also noted that in spite of Indian efforts to diversify its defence supplies, "in the long term, India-Russia military technology cooperation will continue in spite of hurdles".

"We are already continuously getting new equipment from Russia. There is no alternative for new equipment - either countries cannot supply India due to technology restrictions or their arms are too expensive."