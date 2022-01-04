India begins inoculations for teens aged 15 to 18

MUMBAI • India started vaccinating teenagers aged 15 to 18 against the coronavirus yesterday as it expands its inoculation effort to protect the world's largest adolescent population.

The authorities yesterday reported 33,750 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths. The total number of cases detected of the fast-spreading Omicron variant was 1,700, the Health Ministry said.

Private and public schools will double as vaccination centres for children, and the school authorities have been ordered to report their daily vaccination data to the state authorities.

"Children are going to be given vaccines in their schools. They can also go to vaccination centres and get the dose... they can just walk in," said Gujarat health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare.

Several countries, including the United States, Britain and South Korea, have seen infections among children fuelling a rise in cases in recent weeks and have encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.

The authorities in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, are hoping to give a first vaccine dose to 3.6 million children this week.

"We have the capacity and we have the vaccines to cover most of the children. We appeal to parents to cooperate and ensure the children are vaccinated at the earliest," said Mr Shivahare.

The United Nations children's agency Unicef estimates that India has the largest population of adolescents in the world, with about 253 million of them.

Thousands of children, many accompanied by parents, queued outside schools, medical centres and special health camps from early yesterday to secure their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Fateh Singh Rawat, who heads a public school in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan state, said: "Some students are nervous to get their first shot, but we are offering them some fruit and trying to keep them busy in the classrooms."

The government is giving children only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine as that is the only vaccine with emergency use listing for the 15-to-18 age group, the Health Ministry said last week.

Adults in India get Covaxin, the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is branded as Covishield, and the Sputnik V shot.

REUTERS